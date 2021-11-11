Canadian Tire Corp. Increases Dividend; Reinstates Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC.TO) announced the company has approved a 10.6% increase in its annual dividend to C$5.20 per share from C$4.70. The company declared dividends payable to holders of class A shares and common shares at a rate of C$1.300 per share payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2022.

The company also said it intends to repurchase up to C$400 million of its class A shares, in excess of the amount required for antidilutive purposes, by the end of fiscal 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.