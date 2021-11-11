Markets

Canadian Tire Corp. Increases Dividend; Reinstates Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC.TO) announced the company has approved a 10.6% increase in its annual dividend to C$5.20 per share from C$4.70. The company declared dividends payable to holders of class A shares and common shares at a rate of C$1.300 per share payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2022.

The company also said it intends to repurchase up to C$400 million of its class A shares, in excess of the amount required for antidilutive purposes, by the end of fiscal 2022.

