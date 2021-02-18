Canadian Tire Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$488.8 million, or C$7.97 per share. This compares with C$334.1 million, or C$5.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to C$4.87 billion from C$4.32 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$488.8 Mln. vs. C$334.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$7.97 vs. C$5.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$4.87 Bln vs. C$4.32 Bln last year.

