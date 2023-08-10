Canadian Tire Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$126.9 million, or C$1.76 per share. This compares with C$177.6 million, or C$2.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$206.5 million or C$3.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to C$4.255 billion from C$4.404 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$126.9 Mln. vs. C$177.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.76 vs. C$2.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$4.255 Bln vs. C$4.404 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.