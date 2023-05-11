Canadian Tire Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$42.8 million, or C$0.13 per share. This compares with C$217.6 million, or C$3.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$57.6 million or C$1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to C$3.71 billion from C$3.84 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$42.8 Mln. vs. C$217.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.13 vs. C$3.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$3.71 Bln vs. C$3.84 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.