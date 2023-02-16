Canadian Tire Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$531.9 million, or C$9.09 per share. This compares with C$508.5 million, or C$8.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$546.3 million or C$9.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to C$5.34 billion from C$5.14 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

