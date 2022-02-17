Canadian Tire Corp. Announces Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$535.7 million, or C$8.34 per share. This compares with C$521.8 million, or C$7.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$513.3 million or C$8.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to C$5.14 billion from C$4.87 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$535.7 Mln. vs. C$521.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$8.34 vs. C$7.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$5.14 Bln vs. C$4.87 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.