Canadian Tire Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC_A.TO) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$169.1 million, or C$3.13 per share. This compares with C$198.5 million, or C$3.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$204.3 million or C$3.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to C$4.105 billion from C$3.987 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$169.1 Mln. vs. C$198.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$3.13 vs. C$3.55 last year. -Revenue: C$4.105 Bln vs. C$3.987 Bln last year.

