Canadian Tire Corp. Q1 Profit Drops

May 08, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$56.9 million, or C$0.67 per share. This compares with C$96 million, or C$1.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$141 million or C$2.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to C$3.456 billion from C$3.332 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$56.9 Mln. vs. C$96 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.67 vs. C$1.38 last year. -Revenue: C$3.456 Bln vs. C$3.332 Bln last year.

The Board will pay dividend of C$1.775 per share on September 1, to shareholders of record as of July 31.

