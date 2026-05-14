Canadian Tire Corp. Announces Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC_A.TO) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$107.0 million, or C$2.02 per share. This compares with C$27.3 million, or C$0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Tire Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$107.0 million or C$2.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to C$3.570 billion from C$3.456 billion last year.

Canadian Tire Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$107.0 Mln. vs. C$27.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$2.02 vs. C$0.67 last year. -Revenue: C$3.570 Bln vs. C$3.456 Bln last year.

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