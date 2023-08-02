Canadian Tire , - (CDNAF) Price Target Increased by 5.65% to 157.90

The average one-year price target for Canadian Tire , - (OTC:CDNAF) has been revised to 157.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.65% from the prior estimate of 149.46 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.61 to a high of 181.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.12% from the latest reported closing price of 139.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Tire , -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNAF is 0.05%, a decrease of 28.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 576.78% to 83K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QFVOX - Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund Ordinary Shares holds 73K shares.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 67.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNAF by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Symmetry Partners holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QISRX - Pear Tree Polaris International Opportunities Fund R6 Shares holds 2K shares.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 22.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNAF by 26.54% over the last quarter.

