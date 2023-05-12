Canadian Tire , - (CDNAF) Declares $1.72 Dividend

Canadian Tire , - said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share ($6.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.72 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $112.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Tire , -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNAF is 0.07%, an increase of 783.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.11% to 12K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Tire , - is 151.86. The forecasts range from a low of 115.90 to a high of $176.04. The average price target represents an increase of 34.77% from its latest reported closing price of 112.68.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Tire , - is 18,104MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNAF by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Symmetry Partners holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNAF by 14.97% over the last quarter.

PQIIX - PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

