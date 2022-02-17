US Markets

Canadian Tire beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong holiday season

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as consumers splurged on sporting goods, garden equipment and home decor during the holiday season.

Adds details on results, background

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as consumers splurged on sporting goods, garden equipment and home decor during the holiday season.

A trend of spending time inside houses and remodeling homes during the pandemic has continued, boosting demand for tools and other home-related items. People also indulged in Halloween and Christmas decors in the quarter.

The company's total revenue rose to C$5.14 billion ($4.05 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 1, from C$4.88 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of C$4.76 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$508.5 million, or C$8.34 per share, from C$488.8 million, or C$7.97 per share.

($1 = 1.2699 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular