Canadian Tire appoints retail head Greg Hicks as new CEO

March 12 (Reuters) - Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO on Thursday appointed Greg Hicks as its chief executive officer, succeeding Stephen Wetmore, who is retiring.

Hicks most recently served as president of Canadian Tire's retail unit.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.