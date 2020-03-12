US Markets

Canadian Tire appoints retail head Greg Hicks as new CEO

Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd on Thursday appointed Greg Hicks as its chief executive officer, succeeding Stephen Wetmore, who is retiring.

Hicks most recently served as president of Canadian Tire's retail unit.

