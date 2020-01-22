Canadian Stocks Up In Positive Territory After Cautious Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are up in positive territory past noon on Wednesday, after shrugging off a slightly cautious start.

Easing concerns about coronavirus outbreak after the Chinese government said hospitals are stepping up preventive measures contributed to market's gains.

The Bank of Canada maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1.75%, as expected.

Healthcare, telecommunications and information technology shares are among the most prominent gainers. A few stocks from utilities, real estate, consumer discretionary and financial sections too have posted strong gains.

Energy stocks are weak. Materials and industrial shares are mostly flat.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to a new all-time high of 17,666.45, is currently up 57.35 points, or 0.33%, at 17,629.63.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is gaining more than 8.5% on strong volumes. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is up nearly 7%, while Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) are up 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) is down more than 11%. ARC Resources (ARX.TO) is declining 4.5%, Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is down 3.7% and Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is down by about 2.8%.

According to a report from Statistics Canada, the consumer price index rose 2.2% year-on-year in December, matching the increase in November. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.4% in the month.

Canada's new housing price index for December rose 0.2% in December, the largest monthly increase for the month of December in ten years.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed wholesale trade declined 1.2% to $63.2 billion in November. That was the third decline in five months.

