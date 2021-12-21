Canadian Stocks Up Firmly In Positive Territory At Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is high up in positive territory around noon on Tuesday, riding on strong gains in healthcare, energy and technology sectors.

Several shares from real estate, consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors are also up with impressive gains.

After the sell-off in the previous session, the market has rebounded today on higher crude oil prices and a report from Moderna Inc. saying a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the Omicron variant.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 347.93 points or 1.7% at 20,886.15 a little before noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up 5.2%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is rising nearly 9%. Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) is surging up nearly 7% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is up 6%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) are also up sharply.

The Capped Energy index is up nearly 3%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is up 6.3%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) are up 2.5 to 4%.

The Capped Information Technology Index is gaining 3.4%. Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) is soaring more than 10%. Converge Technologies (CTS.TO) and Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) are up 7.5% and 6.3%, respectively. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are up 3.5 to 5.3%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed retail sales in Canada increased 5.3% in October, over the same month in the previous year.

Retail sales in Canada likely rose 1.2% month-over-month in November of 2021, preliminary estimates showed. Considering October, retail sales increased 1.6% over a month earlier, rebounding from a downwardly revised 0.3% decline in September,

Wholesale sales in Canada likely advanced by 2.7% month-over-month in November of 2021, the strongest rise since March, preliminary estimates showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.