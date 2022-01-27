Canadian Stocks Up Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - After opening on a firm note and paring some gains subsequently, the Canadian market moved higher Thursday morning with stocks from consumer, energy, telecom and financials sectors posting strong gains.

The mood remains fairly bullish amid easing uncertainty about the monetary policy stance of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada.

Investors are reacting to a slew of corporate earnings updates.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened more than 160 points up at 20,759.97, dropped to 20,665.86 subsequently, but has advanced to 20,724.53, gaining 128.64 points or 0.62%.

The Consumer Discretionary Index is up nearly 2%. Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) is climbing nearly 4%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 2.3%.

Consumer staples shares Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO), Loblaw Co (L.TO), Weston George (WN.TO) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) are up 1 to 2.5%.

In the energy sector, Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) are up 1.5 to 3%.

Among financials shares, Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are up 1 to 1.4%.

Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO), up 3%, is the most prominent gainer in the telecom sector. The company reported adjusted net income of $486 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.80 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with adjusted net income of $500 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

Methanex Corp (MX.TO) is gaining 5.7% after the company reported adjusted net income of $201 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared with net income of $71 million a year-ago.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is rising more than 8%. The technology company reported earnings per share of $0.26 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

In economic news, a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed Canada's CFIB' Business Barometer long-term index declined by 8.3 points to 54.3 in January of 2021, the lowest level since October 2020.

