Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance; TSX Up Marginally

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade on Monday. Energy and materials stocks are weak due to lower commodity prices, while technology, real estate, consumer discretionary and industrials shares are up with strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 26.93 points or 0.11% at 25,471.21 a little while ago.

The Materials Capped Index is down more than 2.5%. Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Lundin Gold (LUG.TO), New Gold (NDG.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Seabridge Gold Inc (SEA.TO), Orla Mining (OLA.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Centerra Gold (CG.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Kinross Gold (K.TO) are down 4 to 7%.

The Energy Capped Index is down 2.2%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are declining 2.5 to 4.3%.

Technology stocks BlackBerry (BB.TO) is rising nearly 9%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is gaining 4.2%. Quarterhill (QTRH.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Sangoma Technologies (STC.TO) are gaining 1 to 3%.

Real estate stock Colliers International (CIGI.TO) is up nearly 5%. CDN Apartment (CAR.UN.TO), Boardwalk Real Estate Investment (BEI.UN.TO), Riocan Real Estate (REI.UN.TO), Interrent Real Estate Investment (IIP.UN.TO), Allied Properties Real Estate (AP.UN.TO) and FirstService Corp (FSV.TO) are climbing 2.5 to 3%.

Among consumer discretionary stocks, BRP Inc (DOO.TO) is up 5.4%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) are up 3.2 to 4%. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are up 2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Industrials shares Richelieu Hardware (RCH.TO), Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO), Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDGI.TO), Ats Corp (ATS.TO), Mda (MDA.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO) and Nfi Group (NFI.TO) are gaining 2 to 5%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada said manufacturing sales in Canada likely rose by 1.3% month-over-month in October, rebounding from a 0.5% decline in September against expectations of a 0.8% drop, according to preliminary estimates.

