Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is somewhat sluggish on Tuesday with several shares moving in a tight band in cautious trade as investors look for fresh direction.

While rising coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown measures in several countries are raising concerns about the pace of economy recovery, expectations of big fiscal stimulus in the U.S. help limit market's downside.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 3.03 points or 0.02% at 17,937.48 a few minutes past noon. The index, which opened with a positive gap of over 50 points at 17,979.67, slid to a low of 17,918.26.

Energy shares are turning in a fine performance. A few stocks from financial space are also up with impressive gains. Healthcare and industrial stocks are mixed, while technology and materials stocks are weak.

Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) are gaining 1 to 6%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO), CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) are down 1 to 4%.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) said it is expanding its business to include suppliers, aiming to compete with dominant retailers like Amazon. Lightspeed, which makes cloud software for retailers and restaurants to manage their cash registers and checkout systems, is launching a new arm of its business to help retailers restock their inventory. The stock is down marginally.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B.TO) reported first-quarter net income of $76.7 million or 37 cents per share compared with a profit of $78.1 million or 37 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago. The stock is hovering around its previous closing price.

