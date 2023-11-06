Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance Monday afternoon with investors looking for directional clues and largely making cautious moves.

Healthcare, real estate, technology and energy stocks are weak, while consumer staples shares are finding some support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 97.10 points or 0.49% at 19,727.75.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is down 4.6%. Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) is down 2.2%, while Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is declining 1.25%.

In the real estate sector, Interrent Real Estate Investment (IIP.UN.TO), Altus Group (AIF.TO), Riocan Real Estate (REI.UN.TO), Tricon Capital (TCN.TO), Primaris REIT (PMZ.UN.TO) Killam Apartment (KMP.UN.TO) and Boarwalk Real Estate (BEI.UN.TO) are down 1.6 to 2.2%.

In the technology sector, Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO) is down 5.2%, while Blackberry (BB.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) are down 1 to 3%.

Energy stocks Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Topaz Energy (TPZ.TO) and International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

Consumer staples shares Weston George (WN.TO), Loblaw Co (L.TO) and Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) are gaining 2%, 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Metro Inc (MRU.TO) is up 1.1%, while Primo Water Corp (PRMW.TO) is advancing 0.6%.

Westport Fuel Systems is gaining nearly 5.5%, riding on an announcement from the company that it has bagged a contract to adapt its hydrogen fuel system for use in locomative original equipment manufacturer's engine design.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.