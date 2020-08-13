Canadian Stocks Turning In Lackluster Performance

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session moderately higher, Canadian stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line and is currently up 10.20 points or 0.1 percent at 16,585.48.

The lackluster performance by the S&P/TSX Composite Index comes as a rally by materials stocks is being offset by a sell-off by energy stocks.

Reflecting the strength in the materials sector, the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index has surged up by 2.8 percent.

The strength in the sector comes as the price of gold has turned higher over the course of the day, with gold for December delivery climbing $7.20 to $1,956.20 an ounce after hitting a low of $1,923 an ounce.

Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index has tumbled by 1.8 percent after ending the previous session sharply higher.

The pullback by energy stocks comes as the price of crude oil for September is falling $0.38 to $42.29 a barrel after jumping $1.06 to $42.67 a barrel on Wednesday.

The other major sectors are showing more modest moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.