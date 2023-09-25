Canadian Stocks Turn In Mixed Performance; TSX Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors stayed largely cautious, looking ahead to a slew of economic data, including reports on U.S. inflation, personal income and spending, and Canadian GDP report.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 19,671.77 in early trades, rose to 19,850.16 a little past noon and finally ended the day's session with a gain of 20.64 points or 0.1% at 19,800.61.

The Energy Capped Index climbed 1.9%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) gained 2 to 4%.

Healthcare stock Tirlay Inc (TLRY.TO) climbed nearly 7%. Consumer discretionary stocks Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) gained 3.4% and 1.85%, respectively.

Cineplex Inc (CGX.TO) gained about 2.1%. The stock surged after the Writers Guild of America entered into a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, looking to end the five-month strike.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) were among the other prominent gainers in the session.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), MTY Food Group (MTY.TO), Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO) and Kinaxis (KXS.TO) ended lower by 1 to 4%.

