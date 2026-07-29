Canadian Stocks Tumble Amid Fresh U.S.-Iran Escalation, Fed Interest Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks slumped on Wednesday, partially offsetting the gains from the three previous sessions as investors refrained from risky moves after the U.S. and Iran ended a four-day pause on mutual attacks and parsed the interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the morning. The index staged a recovery attempt in afternoon trading but pulled back sharply late in the day before settling at 35,333.78, down by 415.92 points (or 1.16%).

Two of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

A sudden flare-up of the conflict between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East after four consecutive attack-free nights supported crude oil prices on the upside.

Crude oil gained more than 6%, triggering concerns of tighter monetary policy by central banks, which weighed on gold prices. The energy sector soared due to a jump in crude oil prices.

Amid the two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee today a section of investors opted to square off their positions.

Investors focused on the interest rate announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve today which came in largely as expected by economists.

Amid surging inflation, U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at 3.50% to 3.75% for the fifth straight meeting. The rate-setting committee reached the 9 to 3 decision after two days of intense discussions.

In an interview with Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he was not interested in revisiting the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement for free trade.

Trump bluntly stated that he did not care about the deal and would prefer the U.S. to be independent. Trump also remarked that the deal was important for Canada and Mexico but not for the U.S.

Trump also expressed his plans to tax Canada over the smoke entering the U.S. due to hundreds of wildfires erupting in large Canadian forests. Trump accused Canada of willful negligence over controlling these fires.

Trump's comments have added to the uncertainty surrounding the Canada-U.S. trade talks led by Canada's Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

On July 1, the U.S. refused to renew the pact in its current form and instead opted for extending with mandatory annual reviews until 2036.

Starting August 19, a majority of Canadian exports to the U.S. are slated to face an additional 50% tariffs. The new duties affect several goods that previously entered the U.S. via CUSMA route.

On the business front, Chinese mining company Zijin Gold International scrapped the deal to acquire Canada's Allied Gold Corporation.

Earlier today, Allied Gold announced that its agreement with Zijin Gold was terminated. Instead, Zijin has opted to buy a 9.20% stake in Allied Gold for around $295 million.

In January, Zijin Gold, a unit of Zijin Mining Group (China's largest mining company) and Allied Gold struck a deal whereby Zijin would purchase Allied Gold for nearly $3.90 billion.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (3.16%) and Communication Services (1.24%).

Among the individual stocks, Strathcona Resources Ltd (5.37%), CDN Natural Res (4.61%), Cenovus Energy Inc (4.53%), Vermilion Energy Inc (4.45%), Parex Resources (3.93%), and Telus Corporation (3.92%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Utilities (0.77%), Industrials (0.99%), Healthcare (1.49%), and Financials (2.92%).

Among the individual stocks, Intact Financial Corporation (6.62%), National Bank of Canada (3.42%), Igm Financial Inc (3.29%), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (3.22%), and Extendicare Inc (4.43%) were the notable losers.

Centerra Gold Inc (5.51%) and CDN Natural Res (4.61%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.