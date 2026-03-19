Markets

Canadian Stocks Tumble Amid Escalating Tensions In Middle East

March 19, 2026 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks, with the exception of those from the energy sector, tumbled on Thursday amid rising tensions in the Middle East following attacks on energy infrastructure across the region.

After Israel bombed Iran's South Pars natural gas fields and oil facilities in Asaluyeh, Tehran retaliated by launching an attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan energy complex, causing extensive damage to the facility.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before in the event of further attacks on Qatar.

Brent crude futures climbed to nearly $120 a barrel before paring some gains. Still, the contract remained at elevated levels around $112 a barrel.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which crashed to 31,566.26, was down 519.91 points or 1.6% at 31,792.74 a little before noon.

Materials stocks are among the worst hit following a sharp plunge by precious metals. The Materials Capped Index is down nearly 6%, as gold and silver futures contracts are down by about 6.5% and 10.4%, respectively.

Methanex Corp., up 4.7%, is the lone gainer in the Materials Capped Index. G Mining Ventures is tanking more than 11, and Endeavour Silver Corp is down 10.1%.

Seabridge Gold, Torex Gold Resources, Aris Mining Corporation, Fortuna Mining, Aya Gold & Silver, Novagold Resources, B2Gold Corp., First Majestic Silver, Equinox Gold, Pan American Silver Corp., Eldorado Gold, and Ssr Mining are down 7%-9%.

Consumer staples, consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrials, financials and real estate stocks are mostly down with sharp losses. A few stocks from technology, communications and utilities stocks are finding a bit of support.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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