Canadian Stocks Surge Amid Increasing Signals Of Middle East Peace

(RTTNews) - Reversing the losses from Friday's session, Canadian stocks soared on Tuesday with freshly induced positivity after Qatar confirmed progress in the mediatory efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war while the U.S. hinted at the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, possibly by today or tomorrow.

Notably, the markets remained closed on Monday on account of Civic Day Holiday.

After opening well above last Friday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 35,801.59, up by 575.45 points (or 1.63%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

In the U.S.-Iran conflict which began on February 28, late Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump halted a planned attack on Iran to allow diplomacy another chance.

However, Iran denied Trump's claims and maintained that it was in talks only with Oman over the management of the Strait of Hormuz, and not with the U.S.

Through Truth Social, Trump affirmed that whether Iran admits or not, the U.S. was in talks for a resolution of the crisis.

Later, speaking to reporters, Trump warned that this is the last chance for Iran to strike a deal.

As tensions increased after Trump's threat that he may strike again if Iran fails to reach a deal, market participants held back from risky bets.

Today, in an interview with CNBC, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the U.S. is in talks with Iranians.

Bessent expressed optimism on the possibility of striking a deal either today or tomorrow to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stated that from there, the talks could move towards a more normalized position in the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

On the possibility of Iran charging a toll on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Bessent stated that it would be freedom of movement.

Bessent speculated that crude oil and energy prices will decline soon once the stranded ships across the strait start moving to their respective destinations.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed el-Ansari stated that the mediatory efforts have reached a genuinely advanced point with a resolution appearing within reach.

Ansari stated that Qatar is working to facilitate negotiations and exchange draft proposals between the U.S. and Iran.

With conflicting signals coming from the U.S. and Iran over any ongoing talks, Ansari's confirmation carried significant weightage.

As a result, U.S. stocks leapt higher and Canadian stocks reflected the U.S. trend.

Crude oil prices plunged. With inflationary pressure and concerns of high interest rate in the U.S. reducing, gold prices soared.

In Canada, oil-linked energy sector slumped heavily while materials surged sharply.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is in the U.S. for another round of meetings with the U.S. senators and industry leaders to discuss bilateral trade ties.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced imposed 50% tariffs on Canada which affect nearly 5% of Canadian exports to the U.S. The levies are set to take effect from August 19.

Data from Statistics Canada showed a trade surplus of CAD3.86 billion (nearly USD2.74 billion) in June, widening from the C$3.70 billion in May to mark the largest surplus in over four years.

Exports rose by 0.40% from the previous month to a record high of CAD77.50 billion. Imports rose by 0.20% to a record of CAD73.60 billion.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (7.09%), Materials (5.17%), Industrials (3.05%), Consumer Discretionary (1.02%), and Financials (0.78%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (12.91%), Firan Technology Group Corp (9.58%), Constellation Software Inc (7.39%), Dye and Durham Limited (6.82%), Shopify Inc (5.62%), and Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (18.78%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Utilities (0.75%), Real Estate (0.83%), Healthcare (2.46%), and Energy (2.85%).

Among the individual stocks, Vermilion Energy Inc (7.01%), Baytex Energy Corp (6.73%), Spartan Delta Corp (5.46%), Bausch Health Companies Inc (6.01%), and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (3.79%) were the notable losers.

Aya Gold and Silver Inc (16.85%%) and Trekor Metals Limited (16.38%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.