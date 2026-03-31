Canadian Stocks Surge Amid Hints Trump Considering Ending The Gulf War

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks soared on Tuesday as markets reacted with "cautious optimism" to reports stating that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to end the military campaign in Iran and leave the task of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to U.S. allies.

Consequently, oil prices plunged and gold soared, leading to skyrocketing gains for materials sector that carried the market higher.

After opening above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained momentum to trade firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 32,768.04, up by 833.10 points (or 2.61%).

Ten of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Citing officials from the U.S. administration, the Wall Street Journal today reported that Trump apparently expressed willingness to end hostilities with Iran.

Reportedly, Trump is more inclined to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz through negotiations rather than military threats, and if the efforts fail, ask the allies in Europe and the Gulf region to shoulder that responsibility.

Since the war began, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed by Iran, leading to a surge in oil prices. Global stock markets have felt the heat over the past few weeks.

Yesterday, Trump had warned that U.S. forces would "obliterate" Iran's power and energy installations and even hit desalinization plants if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz to facilitate smooth oil transit.

Trump even added that the U.S. may capture and secure Kharg Island from Iran and cripple its oil exports permanently.

Amid this escalation, today's WSJ report brought back confidence among investors that the war could end sooner than expected.

Still, investors reacted cautiously since the exchange of attacks have not ceased in the Middle East.

Iran struck the crude oil tanker Al-Salmi connected to Kuwait while it was anchored off of a Dubai port.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney recently completed deals with Indonesia and Ecuador while advancing deals with Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Mercosur, and India.

The Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on trilateral free-trade is set to be renegotiated in July.

Ahead of the review, Ontario's Chamber of Commerce, a provincial business group is set to head for Washington, D.C. to promote stable bilateral trade ties between Canada and the U.S.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that Canadian Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.20% in February of 2026, according to a flash estimate. Higher output in manufacturing, mining, quarrying, and financial services offset contractions in agriculture and forestry.

While maintaining its benchmark policy rate steady at 2.25% on March 18, the Bank of Canada signaled that it was adopting a "wait-and-watch approach" to gauge how the Iran war and ensuing oil shock will affect inflation and economic growth.

The next interest rate decision by the BoC is set to be announced on April 29.

In the U.S., the Conference Board revealed that its consumer confidence index rose modestly to 91.80 in March from 91.00 in February.

The U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary revealed that job openings fell by 358,000 to 6,882,000 in February 2026, below market expectations of 6,920,000.

The number of job quits fell slightly to 2,974,000 in February from the downwardly revised 3,131,000 in January.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (6.14%), Healthcare (5.70%), IT (4.77%), Financials (2.50%), and Consumer Discretionary (2.38%).

Communication Services, Utilities, Consumer Staples, Real Estate, and Industrials sectors gained anywhere ranging from 0.2% to 1.69%.

Among the individual stocks, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (13.64%), G Mining Ventures Corp (13.64%), Novagold Res Inc (11.97%), Ssr Mining Inc (11.91%), Equinox Gold Corp (11.49%), Lundin Mining Corp (10.72%), and Bausch Health Companies Inc (7.12%) were the prominent gainers.

Energy sector (0.61%) was the only one sector that lost in today's trading.

Among the individual stocks, Advantage Energy Ltd (3.61%), Tourmaline Oil Corp (3.41%), Strathcona Resources Ltd (2.41%), Arc Resources Ltd (2.23%), and Birchcliff Energy Ltd (2.18%) were the notable losers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.