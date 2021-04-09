Canadian Stocks Somewhat Sluggish As Investors Look For Direction

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is a bit sluggish since trade commenced Friday morning with stocks turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade, as investors react to jobs data and following news about virus spread and vaccination drive.

Weak commodity prices are weighing on energy and materials shares. Technology stocks are weak, while healthcare stocks are finding support. Financial, industrial and consumer stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 19,157.26, was down 29.37 point or 0.16% at 19,199.50 about an hour past noon.

Energy stocks Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) are down 1 to 2.3%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) is rising 3.5%.

In the healthcare section, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is gaining 4%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is up 2.5%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is rising 2% and Aphria (APHA.TO) is advancing 1.25%.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B.TO) is gaining 6.5%. The company reported second quarter adjusted basic earnings per share of C$0.18 compared to C$0.12 a year ago. Second quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased to C$35.30 million from C$18.52 million, prior year. Earnings per share was C$0.17 compared to C$0.09.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada a little while ago showed employment in Canada increased by 303,100 in March, with full time employment surging up by 175,400. Meanwhile, part time employment dropped to 127,800 in the month, after coming in at 171,000 a month earlier.

The unemployment rate dropped to 7.5%, after coming in at 8.2% a month earlier. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to be 8% in March.

