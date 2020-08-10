Canadian Stocks Slightly Higher At Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market opened on a firm note Monday morning, but fell into the red around mid-morning before swiftly bouncing back into positive territory, thanks to strong buying in energy, healthcare and financial sections.

Higher crude oil prices, and the U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders that extends the expanded unemployment benefits, a deferral of student loan payments through 2020, a federal moratorium on evictions and a payroll tax holiday rendered the mood positive at the start.

However, concerns about likely legal challenges these orders might encounter, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 16,534.95 after advancing to a high of 16,647.34 in early trades, is up 20.84 points or 0.13% at 16,565.32 about half-an-hour past noon.

The Capped Energy Index is up 2.25%, with several key stocks in the section rallying sharply following a jump in crude oil prices. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is climbing 7% and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) is rising 6.5%.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are moving up 3 to 4.5%.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up nearly 2%. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is up 8% after reporting a narrower loss. Canopy reported net loss of $128 million in Q1 2021, which was $66 million lower than the net loss it had posted in the first quarter of 2020.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is gaining 2.7%, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) is advancing nearly 2% and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) is gaining 1.6%.

The Capped Financials Index is up 0.88%. CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) is rising 3.65%. Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

In the materials section, Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) is soaring nearly 12%. Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) are gaining 1 to 3%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) reported second quarter adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.23 compared to $0.09, prior year. Barrick's Board has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.08 per share, a 14% increase on the previous quarter's dividend. The stock is up by about 0.7%.

