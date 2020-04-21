Canadian Stocks Sliding Sharply On Virus Jitters, Oil's Plunge

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was deep down in the red Tuesday noon after opening on a weak note and drifting further down amid a sell-off in global markets and crude oil futures due to mounting worries about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With stocks across the board reeling under severe selling pressure, all the sectoral indices are down in negative territory, with those tracking the movements of stocks from information technology, real estate, healthcare and financial sectors tumbling 3 to 5%.

Consumer discretionary, utilities, energy and industrial shares were also mostly down with sharp losses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 403.23 points, or 2.8%, at 13,985.05 a little past noon. The index touched a low of 13,967.13.

Among the stocks that slid on huge volumes, MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) lost 1.4 to 4%.

Among other losers, Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) declined more than 7%. Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) lost 5.6% and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) shed about 5%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) also declined sharply.

In economic news, retail sales in Canada increased 0.3% over a month earlier in February 2020, easing from an upwardly revised 0.6% gain in the previous month. It was the fourth consecutive increase in retail trade. Sales increased 3% year-on-year in the month of February 2020, slowing from an upwardly revised 3.7% gain in the previous month.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil contracts for May moved into positive territory today after going negative in the previous session. The contract was trading at $4.39 around noon. Meanwhile, oil futures for June were down $7.82 at $12.61 a barrel.

Global markets were also reacting to a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that reveals plans to suspend immigration in the U.S. as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump said in a post on Twitter on Monday.

