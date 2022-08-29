Canadian Stocks Showing Modest Move To The Downside

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved mostly lower during trading on Monday, extending the sharp pullback seen in the previous session.

Currently, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is off its lows of the session but still down 49.48 points or 0.3 percent at 19,823.81.

Concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates continue to weigh on the markets following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

Powell's remarks were more hawkish than investors would have liked, signaling the Fed is likely to continue raising interest rates aggressively and maintain rates at a high level for an extended period.

The subsequent weakness in the markets reflects concerns the Fed's battle against inflation will led to a continued slowdown by the economy.

An advance by energy stocks has helped to limit the downside on Bay Street amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.