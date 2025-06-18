Canadian Stocks Showing Modest Move Back To The Upside

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session slightly lower, Canadian stocks have shown a modest move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday.

Currently, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by 50.50 points or 0.2 percent at 26,591.89.

The strength on Bay Street comes despite ongoing concerns about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened the U.S. with "irreparable damage" if the country engages in the clash after President Donald Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

However, Trump told reporters earlier today that Iran has reached out to him about negotiations to end the conflict.

"They want to negotiate," Trump said. "They even suggested that they come to the White House. That's courageous. It's like not easy for them to do."

Healthcare stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances on the day, with the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index surging by 2.2 percent.

Technology, real estate and financial stocks have also moved to the upside, while energy stocks are moving lower along with the price of crude oil.

