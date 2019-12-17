Canadian Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Tuesday after closing higher for three straight sessions.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line and is currently up 3.60 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 17,059.96.

The choppy trading on the day comes as traders seem reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.

With a phase one U.S.-China trade deal nearing the finishing line and the Federal Reserve likely on hold for the foreseeable future, investors will need to find new sources of inspiration.

Despite the lackluster performance by the broader markets, energy stocks have shown a strong move to the upside on the day, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index up by 1.8 percent.

The strength among energy stocks comes amid an increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for January delivery climbing $0.58 to $60.79 a barrel.

Meanwhile, healthcare stocks have come under pressure, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index down by 1.6 percent.

In economic news, Statistics Canada said manufacturing sales declined 0.7 percent to $57.1 billion in October, the second consecutive monthly decrease.

Lower sales in the transportation equipment and fabricated metal product industries were partly offset by higher sales in the petroleum and coal product industry, Statistics Canada said.

