Canadian Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, Canadian stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Wednesday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line and is currently up 21.95 points or 0.1 percent at 17,057.83.

The choppy trading on the day comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal.

The upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday in the U.S. on Thursday may also be keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, although materials stocks are seeing some weakness amid a drop by the price of gold.

On the other hand, some strength has emerged among healthcare and consumer stocks.

