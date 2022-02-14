Canadian Stocks Show Significant Move To The Downside

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's trading little changed, Canadian stocks showed a significant move to the downside during trading on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed off its worst levels of the day but still closed down 196.33 points or 0.9 percent at 21,352.51.

The notable weakness on the day came as traders expressed concerns regarding the tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend, with a senior administration official describing the call as "professional and substantive" but noting there was "no fundamental change in the dynamic that has been unfolding now for several weeks."

"We believe that we have put ideas on the table that would be in our and our allies' interest to pursue, that would enhance European security, and that would also address some of Russia's stated concerns," the official said in a call with reporters. The official added, "But it remains unclear whether Russia is interested in pursuing its goals diplomatically as opposed to through the use of force."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Putin in remarks aired on Russian state television on Monday that "there is always a chance" that diplomacy could still work.

Traders also remained wary about the outlook for monetary policy following mixed remarks by Federal Reserve officials.

While St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC he favors front-loading planned interest rate increases, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CBS' "Face The Nation" she prefers a measured pace of rate hikes.

Healthcare stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index down by 4 percent.

Energy and financial stocks also saw considerable weakness, while gold stocks moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal.

