Canadian Stocks Show Another Strong Move To The Upside

April 24, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday, adding to the strong gains posted in the two previous sessions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index jumped 254.85 points or 1.0 percent to 24,727.53, ending the session at its best closing level since the day U.S. President Donald Trump initially announced his "reciprocal tariff" plan.

Healthcare stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index up by 5.1 percent.

Significant strength was also visible among technology stocks, which followed their U.S. peers higher on some upbeat earnings news. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index surged by 2.8 percent.

Gold stocks also saw considerable strength amid a rebound by the price of the precious metal, while energy and financial stocks also moved notably higher.

