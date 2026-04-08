Canadian Stocks Up Sharply On U.S.-Iran Ceasefire News

(RTTNews) - After a rousing start, the Canadian market pared some gains Wednesday morning, but remained firmly placed in positive territory around noon, as news about the U.S. and Iran agreeing to a two-week ceasefire.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post yesterday evening that he has agreed to suspend the bombing and attack on Iran for a period of two weeks subject to Tehran agreeing to the complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump added that the U.S. has received a 10-point proposal from Iran that he believes is a "workable basis on which to negotiate" and the ceasefire will allow the agreement to be finalized and consummated.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened for a period of two weeks if the attacks against Iran are halted.

Following the development, oil prices tanked, easing concerns about inflation and economic growth, and lifted sentiment in global financial markets. West Texas Intermediate crude futures plunged 16% and Brent Crude futures plummeted to around $90 a barrel before recovering to $94.50, still down nearly 14% from Tuesday's close.

The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which soared to 33,862.47, gaining about 625 points in the process, was up 461.53 points or 1.39% at 33,699.05 a few minutes past noon.

Consumer discretionary, materials and technology stocks moved up sharply, lifting the respective sectoral indices up by 3.2%, 3% and 2.9%. The Healthcare Capped Index climbed nearly 2.5%.

Financials, industrials, real estate and consumer staples stocks also moved up sharply. Utilities and communications stocks were somewhat subdued, while energy stocks tumbled.

Hut 8 Corp shares soared nearly 15%. Aritzia, Hudbay Minerals, Lundin Mining, Ero Copper, Endeavour Mining, Bombardier, Teck Resources, Ssr Mining, Cameco Corporation and Magna International gained 6%-10%.

Gildan Activewear, Shopify, Linamar Corporation, TFI International, Celestica, Agnico Eagle Mines, Wheaton Precious Metals, Onex Corporation, Cargojet and West Fraser Timber climbed 3%-6%.

International Petroleum Corporation tumbled nearly 9%. Vermilion Energy, Parex Resources, Methanex, Canadian Natural Resources, Arc Resources, Tenaz Energy, Whitecap Resources, Cenovus Energy, Tourmaline Oil Corporation, Suncor Energy and Nutrien lost 3%-8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.