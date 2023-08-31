Canadian Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness Following Recent Strength

(RTTNews) - After trending higher over the past several sessions, Canadian stocks have shown a modest move to the downside during trading on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has turned lower after seeing initial strength, slipping 24.77 points or 0.1 percent to 20,305.55.

The pullback on Bay Street may partly reflect profit taking as some traders cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

Selling pressure has remained relatively subdued, however, with some traders likely sticking to the sidelines ahead of the release of the U.S. jobs report on Friday.

Commercial real estate stocks are seeing notable weakness, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index down by 1.0 percent.

Materials, industrial and financial stocks have also moved to the downside, while healthcare stocks have moved sharply higher.

