Canadian Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness Amid Light Trading

June 19, 2025 — 11:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are seeing modest weakness during trading on Thursday, giving back ground after ending the previous session slightly higher.

Currently, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 48.34 points or 0.2 percent at 26,511.51.

The weakness on Bay Street comes amid concerns about an escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Trading activity appears somewhat subdued, however, with the Juneteenth holiday in the U.S. likely keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader market.

