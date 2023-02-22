Canadian Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness Ahead Of Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are seeing modest weakness during trading on Wednesday, moving lower for the fourth consecutive session.

After hitting its lowest level in well over a month, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has regained ground but remains down 41.03 points or 0.2 percent at 20,211.61.

The continued weakness on Bay Street reflects ongoing concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates ahead of the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

The minutes, which are due to be released this afternoon, may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates amid worries the Fed will raise rates higher than currently anticipated.

Gold stocks have shown a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index down by 1.9 percent.

The weakness among gold stocks comes despite a modest increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery is inching up $1.30 to $1,843.80 an ounce.

Considerable weakness is also visible among energy stocks, with a steep drop by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector.

With crude for April delivery tumbling $1.92 to $74.44 a barrel, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index is down by 1.5 percent.

