Canadian Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness After Early Upward Move

December 17, 2025 — 12:19 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved to the upside early in the session on Wednesday but have given back ground over the course of the trading day.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has pulled back well off its highs of the session and dipped modestly below the unchanged line. The index is currently down 39.58 points or 0.1 percent at 31,224.35.

With the pullback, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is moving lower for the fourth straight session after reaching a record closing high last Thursday.

While most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, healthcare stocks have moved sharply higher, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Healthcare Index up by 2.4 percent.

