Canadian Stocks See Wild Swings After Fed Announces Surprise Rate Cut

(RTTNews) - The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is notably higher around noon on Tuesday, led by gains in materials shares.

Stocks swing between gains and losses amid cautious trades despite the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing a surprise 50-basis points cut in interest rates nearly two weeks ahead of its scheduled monetary policy meeting.

The index is up 116.36 points, or 0.7%, at 16,669.62. Earlier, after edging down to a low of 16,539.76, the index rose to 16,798.22 before paring some gains.

Shares from the materials space are rising sharply. The Capped Materials Index climbed up more than 4.3%. Shares from utilities, consumer staples and real estate sections are the other prominent gainers.

Energy shares are weak. Financial, consumer discretionary, information technology and healthcare stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) is soaring nearly 13%. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Iamgold Corporation (IMG.TO) are up 9% and 8.5%, respectively. Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are gaining 7% and 5.5%, respectively.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) is rising 9% and Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) is gaining 8.5%, while Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) are up 5.5 to 7%.

Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), George Weston (WN.TO) and Premium Brands Holding (PBH.TO) are among the prominent gainers from other sectors.

the Federal Reserve this morning announced a surprise move to enact an emergency interest rate cut in response to the economic risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

In the accompanying statement, the Fed said the fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong but noted the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.

The central bank added that it is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.

Earlier, finance chiefs from the world's largest economies released a statement pledging to use "all appropriate policy tools" to address the economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.