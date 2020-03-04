Canadian Stocks Rising Sharply After BoC Cuts Interest Rate

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market remains firmly placed in positive territory around noon on Wednesday, after having opened on solid note.

The Bank of Canada today reduced the benchmark rate to 1.25% from 1.75%, aiming to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank had said in January this year that global economy was showing signs of stabilizing. In a statement today, the bank said it is becoming clear the Canadian economy is unlikely to grow as much as previously estimated for the first quarter of this fiscal, and added that it may further adjust its key rates if the situation calls for it.

Information technology stocks are the top gainers in the session. Shares from real estate, utilities, healthcare, telecommunications and consumer staples sections are also motly up with strong gains. Industrial, financial and energy stocks are moving up as well, while consumer discretionary and energy stocks are mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 16,691.18, is up 209.52 points, or 1.28%, at 16,633.14 a little past noon.

Information technology stocks Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.To), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Exfo Inc. (EXF.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) are gaining 3 to 4%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO), Absolute Software (ABT.TO) and CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) are also up sharply.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) is gaining about 2.7% on strong volumes. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) are up 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) have also moved notably higher.

U.S. stocks are rising sharply with traders reacting positively to former Vice President Joe Biden's big night on Super Tuesday.

European stocks closed on a buoyant note, while Asian stocks ended mixed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.