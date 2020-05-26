Canadian stocks rise as more countries ease lockdowns

Adds details, updates prices

May 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as the continued easing of coronavirus-driven lockdowns and strong gains on Wall Street helped restore investor confidence in equities.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 100.6 points, or 0.67%, at 15,176.02.

* Easing of curbs on travel and social activity in parts of Europe and Britain brewed optimism over an eventual economic recovery, while Wall Street's S&P 500 .SPX breaching a major technical barrier also helped. .EU.N

* Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Monday said the policy framework is flexible enough to allow the inflation rate to climb back up to the bank's 2% target more slowly than on average, implying that looser monetary policy was on the cards for the near-term.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.3% as crude prices gained on a perceived increase in demand. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 2.1%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.7%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7%.

* On the TSX, 178 issues were higher, while 49 issues declined for a 3.63-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.40 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE_u.TO, up 6.6%, and Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, which rose 4.8%.

* Hexo Corp HEXO.TO fell 6.4%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Barrick Gold ABX.TO, down 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings TGOD.TO, and Coro Mining Corp COP.TO.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 24.08 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

