Canadian Stocks Rise Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved higher on Wednesday as expectations of a US Fed rate cut in September increased due to the latest economic data.

After opening just above previous close, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index moved up to reach an intraday high of 28,063.73 within an hour. However, it gave back ground to finally settle at 27,993.43, up by 72.17 points (or 0.26%). This is still a fresh record for the index.

Days before, China had announced 75.8% tariffs, which will be effective from tomorrow, on Canadian canola imports.

China mainly uses imported canola to make animal feed for its aquaculture. This is a retaliatory measure against Canada's imposition of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles entering Canada last August.

China has also launched an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian pea starch into the country.

These moves put additional pressure on the Canadian government to sort out trade friction with China.

Already, Canada has been slapped with 35% tariffs to all exports to the US that are not covered by the CUSMA pact. The CUSMA agreement is slated to be reviewed in July 2026.

Domestic industries - especially steel, automobile, and manufacturing - are facing the heat due to high US tariffs.

Senior Canadian ministers and officials are engaged in talks with their US counterparts to normalize the situation as much as possible.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the latest meeting of the Canada's central bank published today reveals that ahead of the July 30 interest rate decision, BoC officials appeared divided on rate cuts. The benchmark interest rate now hovers around 2.75%.

On the external front, in the US, the soft inflation data this week and weaker jobs data from last week has triggered expectations among traders of a rate cut by the US Fed earlier in September.

In an interview with Bloomberg, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent again repeated his call for a half-point rate reduction by September. US President Donald Trump has been vocally criticizing the current Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not initiating interest rate cuts.

Yesterday, in a significant move, the Reserve Bank of Australia lowered the official interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.60%, marking this year's third cut.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (2.42%), Communication Services (1.78%), Real Estate (1.40%), and Financials (0.63%).

Among the individual stocks, Gildan Activewear Inc (11.78%), BCE Inc (2.25%), Altus Group Ltd (4.80%), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (1.61%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Energy (0.26%), Healthcare (0.75%), IT (1.02%), and Consumer Staples (1.59%).

Among the individual stocks, Terravest Capital Inc (9.31%), Sienna Senior Living Inc (3.38%), Quarterhill Inc (4.76%), and Metro Inc (7.03%) were the notable losers.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (14.81%) and Boyd Group Services Inc (10.87%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

