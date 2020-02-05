Canadian Stocks Rise Again; TSX Set To Record New High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up sharply in positive territory a little past noon on Wednesday, having opened on a firm note, tracking global cues.

Encouraging reports that some breakthrough has been made in the developments of treatments to coronavirus aided sentiment.

A rebound in crude oil prices and fairly strong economic data from the U.S. also contribute to the positive sentiment in the market.

Energy stocks are up sharply. Materials shares are the other prominent gainers. A few top stocks from consumer discretionary, financial and industrials sections are also up with strong gains. Consumer staples and healthcare shares are mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 147.75 points, or 0.84%, at 17,660.48

In the energy section, Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) is rising more than 8% and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is up nearly 8%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are up 4 to 6.2%.

Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Candian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are also up sharply.

Among materials shares, Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO) is rising nearly 10%. Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and Alamos Gold (AGI.TO) are up 2.5 to 6%.

In the financial section, Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) are up with sharp to moderate gains.

Consumer discretionary stocks Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Brp Inc. (DOO.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and The Stars Group (TSGI.TO) are up in positive territory with notable gains.

In economic news, Canada's exports increased to C$49.3 billion in December from C$48.4 billion in November 2019. Imports were up 0.2% in December at C$ 49.7 billion, after an upwardly revised 2.7% decline in November.

Canada's trade deficit narrowed to C$0.4 billion in December 2019 from an upwardly revised C$1.2 billion in November.

Meanwhile, there are reports of breakthroughs in the developments of treatments for the coronavirus.

A report from Reuters cites a Chinese TV report indicating a research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug to treat people with the new virus.

Sky News also reported that a leading British scientist has made a significant breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine by reducing a part of the normal development time from "two to three years to just fourteen days."

