Canadian Stocks Remain Mostly Positive After Initial Jump

(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, Canadian stocks showed a strong move back to the upside at the start of trading on Tuesday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has pulled back well off its best levels since then but currently remains up 235.78 points or 1.6 percent at 14,750.02.

Bargain hunting contributed to the initial strength on Bay Street after the S&P/TSX Composite Index plummeted by 10.3 percent on Monday to its lowest closing level in over a year.

Stocks around the world have bounced back on Tuesday after falling sharply on Monday, with the rebound partly reflecting a positive reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to provide "very substantial relief" amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump told reporters Monday evening that he would be meeting with House and Senate Republicans today to discuss a possible payroll tax cut or other stimulus measures.

Most of the major sectors have moved to the upside on the day, with industrial, technology, and healthcare stocks posting particularly strong gains.

On the other hand, energy stocks have turned lower over the course of the session after seeing initial strength, as the price of crude oil has pulled back well off its best levels of the day.

