Canadian Stocks Remain Firmly Positive; TSX Set To Record New All-time High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is firmly entrenched in positive territory a little past noon on Thursday, aided by gains in financial, consumer discretionary and technology shares.

Optimism about economic recovery gathering some pace amid some momentum in the vaccination drive, and expectations of additional fiscal stimulus in the U.S. help keep sentiment positive.

Easing concerns about speculative trading have pushed global markets higher. Fairly strong results from top name U.S. companies too contribute to markets' uptick.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 118.07 points or 0.66% at 18,033.98 about twenty minutes past noon, after hitting a high of 19,045.32. The index is now within a striking distance of an all-time high of 18,058.61 in early January this year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) shares are soaring more than 28%. The company reported net income of $107.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share for the third quarter ended December 27, 2020, compared to $118.0 million, or $1.07 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is gaining about 4.5%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are up 2% and 1.5%, respectively. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are also notably higher on strong volumes.

Lightspeed POS (LSPD.TO) shares are up 0.7%. The company reported net loss of $42.7 million for the third quarter compared to a net loss of $15.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

