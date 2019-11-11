Canadian Stocks Recovering After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - After drifting down in early trades on weak global cues, the Canadian stock market recovered and regained some lost ground Monday morning thanks to brisk buying at a few counters in information technology and telecommunications sectors.

Cannabis shares declined sharply and shares from energy section too were mostly lower. Financial, industrial and materials shares were turning in a mixed performance.

Concerns over the political unrest in Hong Kong and uncertainty about U.S.-China trade negotiations weighed on stocks. Weak commodity prices hurt as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to a low of 16,819.55 in early trades, losing nearly 60 points in the process, was up 5.50 points, or 0.03%, at 16,882.91 a few minutes before noon.

In the information technology space, Photon Control Inc (PHO.TO) gained 2.7%, Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) advanced 2.5% and Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) gained 2.3%, while Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) and Absolute Software Corp (ABT.TO) were up 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Among cannabis shares, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) declined 6.5%, Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO) was down 5.2%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) was lower by 4.7f% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) shed about 4.2%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was down by about 2.3%.

Telecommunications shares Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B.TO) and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) gained 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) gained 1.3%, while Shaw Communications (SJR.B.TO), BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) and Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B.TO) were modestly higher.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) shares were up by about 1% after the company said the Keystone pipeline has restarted after breach in North Dakota. The company said the line has returned to service after a breach that leaked an estimated 1.4 million litres of oil in northeastern North Dakota late last month.

The company says it will operate the pipeline at a reduced pressure with a gradual increase in the volume of crude oil moving through the system.

U.S. stocks were mostly weak by noon despite having recovered from early lows. European markets exhibited weakness. Most of the markets across the Asia-Pacific region too closed on a negative note due to trade and political concerns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.