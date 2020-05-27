Canadian Stocks Recovering After Suffering An Early Setback

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market opened modestly higher Wednesday morning, lifted by hopes of further stimulus from the central bank, but retreated and fell into the red swiftly amid concerns over uncertainty about the near term outlook for the economy.

Investors also digested quarterly earnings reports from Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada, and data on Canadian building permits

Materials, energy, information technology and healthcare stocks declined sharply, while shares from financial and consumer discretionary sections moved higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 14,940.32 from an early high of 15,207.30, was down 55.22 points, or 0.36%, at 15,092.90 about a quarter past noon.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) was up nearly 3% at noon. The bank said it earned $1.48 billion or $1.00 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from $3.23 billion or $2.20 per diluted share a year ago.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) shares were down marginally. The bank reported a net income of $689 million for the second quarter, compared with $1.5 billion a year ago, as it increased the amount set aside for bad loans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) were up 2.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) surged up 2% and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) climbed up 5%.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) declined more than 6% on huge volumes. Air Canada (AC.TO) shed about 8.5%, while Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) lost 5.8% and 4.7%, respectively.

The Bank of Canada's Governor Stephen Poloz this morning raised hopes of more monetary stimulus from the bank. Speaking the Senate National Finance Committee, Poloz said there is "considerable uncertainty about the future course of the coronavirus pandemic" and reiterated that the central bank is prepared to augment the scale of any of its programs if needed to support the smooth functioning of the financial markets.

"If further monetary stimulus is required to meet our inflation targets, the bank has tools available to deliver that stimulus," he said.

Meanwhile, data released this morning showed the value of building permits in Canada declined 17.1% in April, from a donwardly revised 13.4% decline a month earlier. The forecast was for an 11% drop on building permits in April.

