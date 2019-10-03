Canadian Stocks Recovering After Early Setback

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent fall to lower levels, Canadian stocks regained some lost ground thanks to some strong buying in healthcare, consumer staples and information technology sections.

Materials, telecommunications and industrials shares were turning in a mixed performance, while financial, energy and consumer discretionary shares were mostly subdued.

The mood continued to remain cautious amid growing worries about global economic slowdown and uncertainty about U.S.-China trade deal.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 16,198.09, but rallied to 16,347.49 subsequently, and was up 4.97 points, or 0.03%, at 16,315.87 a few minutes past noon.

In the healthcare space, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) were up nearly 3%. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) gained 1.5 to 2%, while Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) was up 1.1%.

Consumer staples shares Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO) were both higher by about 2%. Premium Brands International (PBH.TO) and Cott Corp (BCB.TO) gained 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

In the information technology space, BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) were both up by about 1.75%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) posted modest gains.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Yamana Gold Corp (YRI.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) were up with sharp to moderate gains.

The major U.S. averages rebounded after an early fall and were moving around their previous closing levels, with several stocks edging higher on bargain hunting after recent steep losses.

