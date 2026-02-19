Canadian Stocks Recover From Early Pullback To Reach New Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Following yesterday's rally, Canadian stocks gave back ground in early trading on Thursday but showed a notable turnaround over the course of the session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed well off its early lows and firmly into positive territory, closing up 205.25 points or 0.6 percent at a new record closing high of 33,594.98.

The turnaround on the day largely reflected a rally by energy stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index jumping by 2.2 percent.

Energy stocks benefitted from an extended surge by the price of crude oil, which has reached its highest levels in six months amid concerns about a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Crude for March delivery has shot up $1.66 or 2.6 to $66.71 a barrel amid reports suggesting American military intervention in Iran may come sooner than expected.

Citing top national security officials, CBS News reported the U.S. military is ready for potential strikes on Iran as soon as Saturday, but the timeline for any action is likely to extend beyond this weekend.

A modest increase by the price of price of gold also contributed to strength in the gold sector, as reflected by the 1.3 percent gain posted by the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index.

On the other hand, consumer discretionary stocks moved to the downside on the day, limiting the upside for the broader markets.

